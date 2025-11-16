Merrill logged 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 108-100 win over the Grizzlies.

Merrill remained in the starting lineup for a third consecutive game, scoring double digits for the third time in the past four games. Even though Darius Garland continues to miss time due to a toe injury, Merrill has been unable to make the most of a favorable situation. At best, he should be viewed as a streaming option for anyone needing points and threes.