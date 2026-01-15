Head coach Kenny Atkinson said after Wednesday's 133-107 win over the 76ers that Merrill (hand) is "probably doubtful" for the Cavaliers' next game Friday in Philadelphia, Spencer Davies of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Merrill previously missed 14 straight games earlier this season due to a right hand sprain, and much like how he originally got hurt back on Nov. 17, he appeared to aggravate the injury Wednesday when he reached after the basketball on a defensive play late in the second quarter. Though Merrill was able to finish out the quarter, he was listed as questionable to return to the game following halftime and ultimately went unused in the second half, ending with three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three rebounds in his 10 minutes of court time. Merrill will likely be sent in for further testing as the Cavaliers look to determine whether he sprained the hand again or is merely dealing with soreness.