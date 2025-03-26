Merrill will start in Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

The 28-year-old shooting guard will step into the starting lineup for just the third time on the season due to Donovan Mitchell (groin) being sidelined. Over his last five outings, Merrill has averaged 3.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 17.6 minutes per contest.