Merrill (ankle) is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons but is trending toward being available, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Merrill missed Friday's win over the Nuggets due to a left ankle sprain, but the sixth-year pro is on the right track to return for Sunday's game. His return would mean less minutes to go around for Lonzo Ball, Craig Porter and De'Andre Hunter.