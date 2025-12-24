Merrill accumulated 22 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 141-118 victory over the Pelicans.

Merrill entered the Cavaliers' starting lineup Tuesday for the first time since Nov. 17, and he played particularly well in the second quarter with 11 points, nine of which came from beyond the arc. The sixth-year guard has played in each of Cleveland's last two games after missing the 14 prior contests due to a hand injury, and Merrill figures to remain in the Cavaliers' starting lineup for as long as Max Strus (foot) is sidelined.