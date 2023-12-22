Merrill will not return to Thursday's game against the Pelicans due to right wrist soreness, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. He finished with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one assist and one turnover in 12 minutes.

The Cavaliers are very thin due to injuries, so they will likely turn to Craig Porter and maybe even Emoni Bates to absorb more minutes in the short term. Merrill has been playing quite a lot for Cleveland, averaging 27.0 minutes in his previous two games. Merrill should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.