Merrill will be in the starting lineup for the Cavaliers on Thursday against the Pacers.
Merrill will be in the first unit for the fourth time this season. The Utah State product is averaging 13.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 59.1 percent from the field and 60 percent from beyond the arc as a starter.
