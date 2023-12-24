Merrill (wrist) will not play in Saturday's game against the Bulls, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.
The Cavaliers are going to be very thin Saturday, as Merrill joins Caris LeVert (knee) and Donovan Mitchell (illness) on the shelf. Cleveland will need all three of Craig Porter, Max Strus and Isaac Okoro to shoulder heavy workloads Saturday evening.
