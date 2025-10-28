Merrill won't return to Monday's game against the Pistons due to a right hip contusion, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Merrill exited to the locker room in the third quarter and will finish the game with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two steals, one rebound and one assist in 18 minutes. With the sharpshooter sidelined, Jaylon Tyson and Craig Porter are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way. Merrill's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Wednesday's game against Boston.