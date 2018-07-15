Cavaliers' Scoochie Smith: Pours in 17 points off bench in SL win

Smith delivered 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 18 minutes during the Cavaliers' 92-87 win over the Rockets in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.

Smith averaged nearly a point per minute on the floor while easily leading the second unit in scoring. The 23-year-old logged eight games with the Canton Drive in the G-League last season, averaging 14.3 points (on 51.9 percent shooting, including 52.3 percent from three-point range), 8.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 34.6 minutes. He's followed those impressive numbers up with 6.8 points, 2.8 dimes, 1.4 boards and 1.2 steals over 12.8 minutes in five summer league contests, with Saturdays' effort offering a glimpse of his upside. With the Cavaliers potentially set to give young players plenty of run in the coming season, Smith could potentially carve out a reserve backcourt role if he's able to continue shining in training camp and preseason.