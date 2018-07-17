Cavaliers' Scoochie Smith: Scores 14 in OT loss
Smith scored 14 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench during Monday's 112-109 double-overtime loss to the Lakers in the summer league semi-final.
The 23-year-old led the Cavs in assists and the second unit in scoring, closing out his Vegas campaign with a flourish. Heading into his second pro season, Smith will likely spend most or all of the year in the G League, but if he sticks in the Cleveland organization he could eventually see some NBA minutes if the front office elects to trade away veterans like George Hill and Kyle Korver in the wake of LaBron James' departure.
