Cooper signed a training camp deal with Cleveland on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Cooper was waived by the Hawks earlier in the off-season, but the 2021 second-round pick now finds himself in Cleveland on a training camp deal. While Cooper failed to produce for Atlanta during his rookie season, the 6-foot-1 guard averaged 17.1 points and 7.3 assists for the team's G League affiliate. The Auburn product is set to compete amongst Raul Neto, RJ Nembhard and Chandler Vaudrin for a roster spot this year.