Cooper signed a contract with the Cavaliers on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Cooper spent the second half of the 2022-23 campaign with the G League's Cleveland Charge, and he'll now join the Cavaliers ahead of the 2023-24 season. He'll presumably have the chance to compete for a roster spot during camp, but it's certainly possible he winds up back in the G League once the season gets underway.