Cavaliers' Sheldon Mac: Gets 10-day deal from Cleveland

The Cavaliers signed Mac to a 10-day deal Sunday.

Mac will fill the final opening on the Cavaliers' 17-man roster, which includes their two two-way players. Though Mac hasn't seen any NBA action since the 2016-17, the Cavs have plenty of familiarity with him through his work this season with their G League affiliate, the Canton Charge. Over his 41 games with the Charge, Mac averaged 15.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.0 minutes per outing.