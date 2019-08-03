Thornwell has agreed to a one-year contract with the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Thornwell saw his role reduced last season compared to his rookie year, totaling just 313 minutes. But during 2017-18, he averaged 3.9 points and 1.9 rebounds across 15.8 minutes. In joining the rebuilding Cavaliers, it seems likely that Thornwell will have some opportunities to be a regular part of the rotation.