Thornwell totaled 12 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 17 minutes during Sunday's 118-72 preseason loss to Boston.

Thornwell top-scored for the Cavaliers with 12 points, demonstrating how bad they were as a team. Thornwell has shown glimpses over the past couple of seasons, however, the move to Cleveland does not seem like it is going to vault him into any kind of competitive league discussion.