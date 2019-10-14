Cavaliers' Sindarius Thornwell: Leads team with 12 points
Thornwell totaled 12 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 17 minutes during Sunday's 118-72 preseason loss to Boston.
Thornwell top-scored for the Cavaliers with 12 points, demonstrating how bad they were as a team. Thornwell has shown glimpses over the past couple of seasons, however, the move to Cleveland does not seem like it is going to vault him into any kind of competitive league discussion.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Sindarius Thornwell: Joins Cleveland•
-
Sindarius Thornwell: Let go by Clippers•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Sees one minute in Wednesday's loss•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Returning to bench•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Racks up steals in spot start•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Joins staring five Thursday•
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...