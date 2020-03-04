Cavaliers' Sir'Dominic Pointer: Joins Cavs on 10-day deal
Pointer is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers on Wednesday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Pointer, who has spent the entire season with Cleveland's G League affiliate in Canton, will provide the Cavaliers with additional wing depth while Dante Exum (ankle) and Alfonzo McKinnie (heel) nurse injuries. Across 41 games with the Charge, Pointer posted averages of 12.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.0 blocks in 25.9 minutes per tilt.
