Prince won't return to Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to a left ankle injury, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.
The 26-year-old missed the past four games with left ankle soreness and appears to have aggravated the injury in his return to action. Prince had two points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and three rebounds in eight minutes before exiting the contest.
