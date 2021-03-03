Prince (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against Indiana.
The 26-year-old missed five of the past six games but will return to action for the final game before the All-Star break. Prince has been an intermittent starter for the Cavaliers, so Dean Wade could remain in the lineup after starting the last four contests.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Questionable vs. Pacers•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Out with ankle injury•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Not on injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Out for personal reasons•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Aggravates ankle injury•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Available off bench Wednesday•