Prince went for 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 30 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 122-107 win over the Pistons on Wednesday.

After making a spot start Larry Nance (wrist) Monday, Prince was moved back to the bench in a move that benefitted all involved. For Prince, it was his most complete game since being acquired by the Cavs a week ago while the guy who got the start, Darius Garland, added 14 points and the Cavs got the win.