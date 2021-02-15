Prince is questionable for Monday's game at Golden State due to a sore left ankle, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

The 26-year-old apparently picked up the injury during the front half of the back-to-back set Sunday, when he had zero points (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes. Damyean Dotson and Lamar Stevens could see increased run if Prince is unable to play Monday.