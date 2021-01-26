Prince is starting Monday's game against the Lakers, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.
Prince gets the start for the injured Larry Nance, who is out with a sprained wrist. Prince has finished in double figures in scoring in two of his four starts this season but faces a tough matchup Monday evening against the defending champs.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Great in limited minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Thrives off bench in team debut•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Set to make debut Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Not expected to debut Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Traded to Cleveland•
-
Nets' Taurean Prince: Scores season-high 16 points•