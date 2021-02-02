Prince will start Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Prince will enter the starting five in place of Larry Nance, who's out with a wrist injury. Prince's last start dates back to Jan. 25 against the Lakers, when he finished with seven points, five rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes.
