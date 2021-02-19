Prince (ankle) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Prince will be forced to miss a second straight game due to his left ankle injury. As a result, Cedi Osman looks likely to draw another start at power forward.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Won't go Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Dealing with ankle issue•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Slated to start Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Scores 12 points off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Shifts back to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Sinks four treys in start•