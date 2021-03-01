Prince (personal) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against Houston.
Prince missed Saturday's contest due to personal reasons, but it appears as though he'll be back on the court against the Rockets on Monday. He came off the bench and played just eight minutes in his last appearance, but it's not yet clear whether he'll face restrictions Monday.
