Prince (ankle) won't play Tuesday against the Hawks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The 26-year-old was considered doubtful for Tuesday's contest and will be sidelined for the fourth consecutive game due to an ankle issue. Dean Wade is expected to join the starting five for the Cavaliers. Prince's availability for the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday versus Houston is also in doubt.
