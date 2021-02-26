Prince (ankle) will not play Saturday against the 76ers due to personal reasons.
After a one-game return following a four-game absence due to an ankle injury, Prince will be sidelined again -- this time due to a personal reason. In his absence, Dean Wade, Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman should continue seeing extra usage.
