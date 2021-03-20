site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Out Sunday
Prince (shoulder) is out Sunday against the Raptors.
A sprained left shoulder will keep Prince out for the sixth straight contest. His next chance to play arrives Monday against the Kings.
