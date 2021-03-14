Prince (shoulder) will miss Sunday's game against the Hawks, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Prince continues to deal with a sprained left shoulder and will miss a second consecutive game Sunday. He's averaging 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 21.4 minutes per game this season, but with Kevin Love back in the lineup, it could be difficult for Prince to carve out a meaningful role in the rotation when he's able to return.
