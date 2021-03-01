Prince won't play Monday against the Rockets due to left ankle soreness.
Prince sat out Saturday's matchup with the Sixers due to personal reasons, and he's now unavailable Monday due to an ankle injury. Dean Wade, Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman (back) could have increased roles for the the Cavs.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Not on injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Out for personal reasons•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Aggravates ankle injury•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Available off bench Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Probable Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Officially out Tuesday•