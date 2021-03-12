Prince won't play Friday against the Pelicans due to a left shoulder injury.
The 26-year-old apparently suffered the injury during the All-Star break and will be unavailable for at least one game. Kevin Love (calf) is questionable and could see his first game action since December, which would cover Prince's absence.
