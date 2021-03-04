Prince scored five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) to go along with three rebounds and four assists across 19 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.

Prince missed five of team's last six games with an ankle injury but returned off the bench for Wednesday's contest. However, he had a fairly quiet performance and was outplayed by Dean Wade. Kevin Love (calf) may be set to return after the All-Star break, which would make it only more difficult for Prince to carve out significant minutes.