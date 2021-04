Prince finished Thursday's 129-102 win over Oklahoma City with 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds and a steal over 28 minutes.

Prince appears to be fully recovered from a shoulder strain that kept him out of 10 straight games in March, as he has played at least 26 minutes in each of his past three contests. Over that span, the forward is averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 boards and 3.7 dimes per game. His 22 points Thursday were a season high.