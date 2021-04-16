Prince scored 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt) with two rebounds, two steals and one assist in a 119-101 loss to the Warriors on Thursday.

Prince scored in double-figures for the seventh consecutive game in a solid two-way performance. The forward also made multiple threes for the sixth time over that span. Prince has played an average of 26.0 minutes in his last seven contests and contributed 16.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.