Prince supplied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and an assist across 19 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against the Bucks.

Prince ended eighth in minutes played for the Cavaliers on Saturday, but he made the most of his minutes on the court and was one of four players that scored more than 10 points. Prince has scored 12 points in back-to-back games, and while he can't be trusted for that kind of production on a nightly basis, he might be useful in category-based leagues due to his ability to stuff the stat sheet and his three-point shooting. He has made at least one three in all but two games this season.