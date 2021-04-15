Prince registered 25 points (9-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Hornets.

The 27-year-old has now scored double-digit points in six straight games, a span in which he's averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.5 three-pointers. Prince is playing heavy minutes for the Cavaliers and makes for a solid across-the-board streaming option while he's averaging 25-plus minutes off the bench. The fifth-year forward will look to keep the good times rolling Thursday at home against the Warriors.