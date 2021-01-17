Prince will be available to make his Cavaliers debut Wednesday versus the Nets, Brian Dulik of the Associated Press reports.

Prince and Jarrett Allen were both in attendance for Friday's 106-103 win over the Knicks after coming over from Brooklyn in a four-team trade earlier this week, but neither suited up for the contest while the deal was still being finalized. Now that all players involved in the trade have passed their physicals, Prince will get the first chance to dress with his new team Wednesday, after the Cavs' back-to-back set Sunday and Monday with the Wizards was postponed due to Washington's lack of available players. Prince averaged 18.3 minutes per game over 12 outings with Brooklyn this season, and he's unlikely to see a major bump in playing time -- if at all -- with Cleveland.