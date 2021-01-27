Prince will come off the bench Wednesday against the Pistons, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.
The 26-year-old received the spot started Monday in place of Larry Nance (wrist), who remains sidelined, but Darius Garland will rejoin the starting five for the Cavs. Prince is averaging 11.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 25.0 minutes through four games since being acquired from the Nets.
