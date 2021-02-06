Prince recorded 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes Friday in a 123-105 loss to the Bucks.

Prince benefited off starting Friday, as he made a season-high four threes despite the loss. He has started in the Cavs' past three games due to both Kevin Love (calf) and Larry Nance (wrist) being out. Prince averaged 9.0 points across those starts and will likely post similar scoring numbers until one of the two returns.