Prince will start Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Prince has had considerable playing time off the bench, and he'll join the starting lineup Friday in place of Jarrett Allen. Over the past four contests, Prince is averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over 25.3 minutes per game.
