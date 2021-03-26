site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Still out Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Prince (shoulder) is out Friday against the Lakers.
A sprained left shoulder will keep Prince out for a ninth straight game. His next chance to take the court arrives Saturday against the Kings.
