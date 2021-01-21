Prince played 32 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Cavaliers' 147-135 win over the Nets in double overtime, contributing 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

Both Prince and Jarrett Allen made their Cleveland debuts against their former squad following last week's four-team trade that sent James Harden to Brooklyn. The new recruits didn't need much time to get acclimated to their new situation, as both Prince and Allen logged 30-plus minutes as members of head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's eight-man rotation. However, the two extra periods inflated Prince's playing time, and his minutes are likely to dip further once the Cavaliers return Darius Garland (shoulder), Kevin Love (calf) and Dylan Windler (hand) from injuries. The 26-year-old is best viewed as an option in 14-team or 16-team formats rather than standard leagues.