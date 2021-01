Prince was traded Wednesday from Brooklyn to the Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi reports.

Prince is part of the four-team mega-trade that landed James Harden in Brooklyn. The lengthy wing and Jarrett Allen both leave the Nets and will become key rotational parts for a Cavs team looking to add young depth. Look for Prince, rookie Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman and Larry Nance to battle for minutes at the two forward spots.