Prince will undergo season-ending ankle surgery, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Prince missed time in February due to the ankle issue, which apparently has still been bothering him even though he's appeared in the Cavaliers' past 12 games. He'll finish the season with averages of 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 22.1 minutes between Brooklyn and Cleveland. In his absence, Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens are candidates to see expanded roles.
