Prince (ankle) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Prince continues to deal with a left ankle issue and is expected to miss his fourth straight game Tuesday. Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman and Jarrett Allen should continue to handle the bulk of the frontcourt work for Cleveland.
