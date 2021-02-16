Prince (ankle) won't play Monday against the Warriors, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Prince tested his ankle in pregame warmups, but he's not feeling healthy enough to give it a shot. Cedi Osman will draw the start at power forward as a result.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Dealing with ankle issue•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Slated to start Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Scores 12 points off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Shifts back to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Sinks four treys in start•
-
Cavaliers' Taurean Prince: Enters starting lineup•