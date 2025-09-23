Bryant agreed to a one-year deal with the Cavaliers on Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Cleveland was in desperate need of some additional depth at center, so it was inevitable that the team would add someone ahead of training camp. Bryant, who will be entering his ninth NBA season, made 56 regular-season appearances for the Pacers in 2024-25 with averages of 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.6 blocks in 15.1 minutes per contest.