Bryant scored zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in three minutes during Tuesday's preseason win over Detroit.

Bryant signed a one-year deal with the Cavaliers during the offseason, providing the team with some depth at the center position. However, the addition of Larry Nance as another center option could see Bryant spending the majority of his time on the bench. Expect to see him in street clothes or, at best, cheering on from the sideline most nights.