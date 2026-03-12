Cavaliers' Thomas Bryant: Fares well off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant contributed 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one block over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 128-122 loss to the Magic.
Bryant made the most of his minutes as Cleveland's backup center with Jarrett Allen (knee) still sidelined. He has struggled with his efficiency over his last three outings, however, shooting 34.8 percent from the field with 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 14.9 minutes per contest.
