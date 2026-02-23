Cavaliers' Thomas Bryant: Moves out of rotation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Sunday in the Cavaliers' 121-113 loss to the Thunder.
With Evan Mobley available again after overcoming the calf injury that sidelined him for seven straight games leading up to the All-Star break, Bryant has dropped out of the Cleveland rotation for two of the past three contests. Bryant's opportunities are likely to be scarce over the final two months of the season, so long as both Mobley and Jarrett Allen can stay healthy.
